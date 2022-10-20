Morant lifts Grizzlies over Knicks; Hornets, Wizards, Raptors win 

Grizzlies win in OT over Knicks

Ja Morant plays 38 minutes, shooting 11 for 24. PHOTO: AP

JA Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks, 115-112, in Memphis.

Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while reserve Cam Reddish added 22 points, making 9 of 15 shots from the field. Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Grizzlies took a 115-112 lead on Tyus Jones' 3-pointer with 47.8 seconds left. Evan Fournier had a chance to send the game into a second overtime, but his shot from the left corner as time expired was off the mark.

Raptors spoil Mitchell's Cavs debut

PASCAL Siakam had 23 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out, O.G. Anunoby scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 108-105.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points, and Scottie Barnes and Fred Van Vleet each had 15 as Toronto outscored Cleveland, 32-21, in the final period.

Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points in his Cleveland debut, Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Evan Mobley added 14 points for the Cavaliers, who held an eight-point lead through three quarters but failed to close it out.

Mitchell shot 12 for 21 and scored 18 in the second half.

Hornets rout youthful Spurs

Charlotte’s Terry Rozier battles for the ball with San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson. PHOTO: AP

WITH All-Star guard LaMelo Ball out with a sprained left ankle, Terry Rozier stepped up with 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs, 129-102.

The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing a season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich.

This year's squad bears no resemblance to the veteran-led teams that won five NBA championships and appeared in a league-record 22 straight postseasons under Popovich.

Averaging 23.4 years, this is the youngest roster in Popovich's 27 seasons as San Antonio coach.

Bogdanovic shines as Pistons beat Magic

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points in his debut with the Pistons, helping them beat the Orlando Magic, 113-109.

The Pistons acquired the 33-year-old Bogdanovic from the cost-cutting Utah Jazz in exchange for spare parts to kick their rebuilding plans into another gear.

Orlando's Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick last summer, had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his debut.

The former Duke star joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James as No. 1 picks since 1969 to have at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in an NBA debut.

Wizards open season with win over Pacers

Bradley Beal scored 23 points, Kyle Kuzma added 20 and Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Washington Wizards led wire to wire to beat the rebuilding Indiana Pacers, 114-107.

The Wizards won consecutive openers for the first time since 2004-05.

Indiana was led by Tyrese Haliburton's 26 points and rookie Bennedict Mathurin's 19. But after Indiana gave up 12 of the first 18 points, Washington kept the Pacers mostly out of reach.

