Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Dec 9
    NBA

    Nuggets sign Monte Morris to three-year $27M contract extension

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DENVER — Guard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver Nuggets.

    His agent, Ron Shade, confirmed the deal on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time). It's fully guaranteed with incentives that can move it closer to $9.5 million per year.

    Morris is coming off a regular season in which he averaged 9 points and 3.5 assists per game. He played a big role during Denver's postseason run to the Western Conference finals, where the Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers.

    The 25-year-old Morris was a second-round draft pick in 2017 out of Iowa State. He has become a reliable part of coach Michael Malone's rotation over the past few seasons.

    Morris dressed in all 82 games during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 10.4 points and 3.6 assists.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again