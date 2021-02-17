Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mitchell Robinson undergoes surgery to repair broken right hand

    by Associated Press
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will be out until after next month's All-Star break after having surgery on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) to repair a broken right hand.

    The Knicks said Robinson had the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery and would be reevaluated after the All-Star break, which is scheduled for March 5-10.

    Robinson was hurt last Friday in Washington when he banged his hand trying to block a shot. The Knicks have won both games in his absence.

    Robinson shot an NBA-record 74.2% from the field last season and was hitting 66%, tops in the league, when he was hurt. His 1.52 blocks per game rank ninth.

