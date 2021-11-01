Jazz back on track, send Bucks to third straight loss

MILWAUKEE — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz beat the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks, 107-95, on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) to hand the defending NBA champions their third straight loss.

Both teams were playing for the second straight night, as the Bucks fell 102-93 to San Antonio and the Jazz lost 107-99 at Chicago.

Mike Conley added 20 points, Jordan Clarkson had 15 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 as Utah rebounded from its first loss of the season.

Milwaukee has dropped three home games over the last five nights and has shot 27.5% (36 of 131) from 3-point range during that stretch. The Bucks opened the home stand with a 113-108 loss to Minnesota.

Khris Middleton missed Sunday's game with an illness, causing one more obstacle for a Milwaukee team that already has been playing without usual starters Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo due to injury. Reserve forward Rodney Hood left with a bruised right hand after playing just 11 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Utah made its first five 3-point attempts and never trailed all night. Whenever the Bucks tried to rally in the second half, Mitchell responded.

When the Bucks got within five points with less than five minutes left in the third quarter, Mitchell scored Utah's first seven points in a 12-2 run that gave the Jazz some breathing room. Before that stretch, Mitchell hadn't scored since a 10-point first quarter.

After trailing by 17 in the final minute of the third period, Milwaukee got within five again midway through the fourth. Mitchell answered by scoring five points in a 9-1 spurt.

Grayson Allen made a 3-pointer to cut Utah's lead to 99-95 with 1:39 left, but Mitchell made the game's next two baskets to seal the victory.

Allen had 18 points. The Bucks also got 15 from Bobby Portis, 11 from George Hill and 10 from Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Middleton's illness paused his quest to become the most prolific 3-point shooter in Bucks history. Middleton has 1,049 3-pointers since joining the Bucks, two away from Ray Allen's franchise record of 1,051. … Grayson Allen has scored in double figures in seven straight games, a career high.

Jazz: Utah has won its last three meetings with the Bucks. Utah swept its two regular-season matchups with the Bucks last year, winning 131-118 at Milwaukee and 129-115 at Salt Lake City.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Sacramento on Tuesday. Utah beat the Kings 110-101 at Sacramento on Oct. 22 for its sixth straight victory in this series.

Bucks: At Detroit on Tuesday. The Bucks have won their last 10 regular-season meetings with the Pistons.

