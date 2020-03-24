Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 24
    NBA

    Big Ten rebounding, blocked shots leader Daniel Oturu declares for NBA draft

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota center Daniel Oturu said on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) he is declaring for the NBA draft after leading the Big Ten in rebounding and blocked shots as a sophomore.

    Oturu made the announcement with a letter to fans on Instagram, saying he planned to hire an agent.

    The 6-foot-10 Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season. He was second in the conference in scoring and his 56.3% shooting percentage led the Big Ten.

    The native of Woodbury, Minnesota, also was chosen for the Big Ten's All-Defensive team.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again