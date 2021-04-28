Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks to offer COVID-19 vaccine to fans at arena

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Milwaukee Bucks are offering COVID-19 vaccinations to fans attending their game on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets (Monday, Manila time).

    The Bucks announced Tuesday that any eligible fans attending the game can receive a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from a mobile vaccination site at Fiserv Forum.

    The Bucks are offering the vaccine in partnership with the Milwaukee Health Department.

    Fans who get their first dose at Fiserv Forum can schedule their appointment for a second dose with health department officials on site.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
