After failed bid to land Dennis Schroder, Bucks train sights on Avery Bradley

THE Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly interested in signing Avery Bradley after a plan to acquire Dennis Schroder fell through.

The Bucks are looking to fortify their lineup and keep MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo happy after a disappointing playoff run following a regular season that saw them take the top spot.

Bradley has a player option, but with the Lakers making moves, teams are anticipating him opting out, according to reports.

Milwaukee is negotiating to move Eric Bledsoe, and was said to be in deep talks to get Schroder, who wound up joining the champion Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bucks are one of potential suitors for Avery Bradley, who sat out the NBA restart and the Lakers championship run, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The Golden State Warriors, bottom of the pack after a championship run, are also said to be waiting to make a deal with Bradley.

