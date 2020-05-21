Mike Conley donates $200K to coronavirus aid in five communities

MIKE Conley of the Utah Jazz has donated a total of $200,000 (Around P10 million) to five communities to assist with the coronavirus response.

Conley's donation will go toward addressing food insecurity, homelessness and remote learning needs.

He is giving to the Utah Food Bank in Salt Lake City; CodeCrew in Memphis, Tennessee; Community Shelter Board and the Columbus Urban League in Columbus, Ohio; the Indianapolis Public Schools Foundation in Indianapolis; and the New Haven Missionary Baptist Church in West Helena, Arkansas.

Conley says the pandemic "has reminded me that I am in this position because of the support and sacrifices of others I've encountered all along the way. I wanted to be there for the communities that have been fundamental to my personal growth."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.

Continue reading below ↓