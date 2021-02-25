Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jazz deserve more All-Stars beyond Mitchell, Gobert, says Conley

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    MIKE Conley said the all-around effort from him and Donovan Mitchell made a case that Utah deserved more selections for this year’s All-Star game.

    The Jazz already have two All-Stars in Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but have also campaigned for Conley and Jordan Clarkson to be included in the midseason spectacle due to the team’s all-around impact that has allowed Utah to enjoy the view from the top with the league’s best record at 26-6.

    NBA Hall-of-Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley even went as far as saying Clarkson, the Sixth Man of the Year award frontrunner, deserves to be an All-Star more than Los Angeles Lakers cornerstrone Anthony Davis does.

    Both Conley and Mitchell came within striking distance of earning the first regular-season triple-double for the Jazz since 2008 before coach Quin Snyder pulled his starters midway through the fourth quarter of the team's 114-89 win against the Lakers on Thursday, Manila time.

    Conley had 14 points and finished two rebounds and two assists shy of the mark. Mitchell registered a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards and came up two assists short.

      Conley, who got passed over for a spot on the Western Conference team, said the all-around effort from him and Mitchell made a case that Utah deserved more All-stars beyond Mitchell and Gobert.

      “We’re making history in so many ways,” Conley said. “We should have been rewarded for that.”
