Suns assert mastery of Lakers in game marred by Beverley ejection

PHOENIX — Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 25 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Suns, playing without point guard Chris Paul for the seventh straight game, have beaten the Lakers five straight times in regular season play — eight counting the last three games of their 2020-21 playoff series.

Things got chippy in the fourth quarter. With 3:55 left in the game, the Lakers' Patrick Beverley was ejected for shoving Phoenix's Deandre Ayton following a foul called on Booker against Austin Reaves that was assessed a flagrant-1 after review. Booker later fouled out.

Anthony Davis had 37 points and 21 rebounds for the Lakers, who had won three in a row. It was Los Angeles' fifth game in a row without LeBron James, out with a left adductor strain.

Davis was 15 of 16 from the free-throw line, where Los Angeles held a big advantage (29-3) in points. But Phoenix hit 16 of 31 3-point attempts, five by Bridges. The Lakers were just 4 of 22 from behind the arc.

Lonnie Walker IV scored 24 points and Russell Westbrook came off the bench to score 21 for the Lakers (5=11). Reaves scored 11 and Beverley had 10 rebounds — but no points in 29 minutes.

Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Phoenix (11-6), which won consecutive games since a five-game winning streak ended Nov. 4. Reserve Duane Washington Jr. scored 15 for the Suns.

DAVIS STEPS UP

Davis has scored 30 points or more in the last four games, including a 38-point, 16-rebound night against Detroit on Friday.

Davis entered Tuesday second to Minnesota's Rudy Gobert in rebounding.

Suns coach Monty Williams coached Davis when both were in New Orleans.

"The last three games tell the tale," Williams said before the game. "This is the player that he's always been. I know how talented he is."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Lakers: Coach Darvin Ham isn't sure when James will play again, but didn't rule out a return this weekend.

Suns: Besides Paul, G Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) missed his sixth. Shamet practiced Tuesday but Williams said only that he's making progress. Cam Johnson has been out (right meniscus tear) since Nov. 4; the Suns are 5-4 without Johnson.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At San Antonio Friday.

Suns: Host Detroit Friday.