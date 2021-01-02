Michael Porter Jr. to miss several games due to NBA virus protocols

DENVER Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play against Phoenix on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time) because of the NBA’s coronavirus protocols.

There’s no timetable for his return and he could miss multiple games because of contact tracing.

Porter is second on the team in scoring with a 19.5-point average. He was a first-round pick out of Missouri in the 2018 NBA draft. He sat out his first season because of back issues.

Porter earned All-Bubble, second-team honors when play resumed over the summer in Florida. The Nuggets made it to the Western Conference finals before being eliminated by the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN