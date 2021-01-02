Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Jan 2
    NBA

    Michael Porter Jr. to miss several games due to NBA virus protocols

    by Associated Press
    15 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DENVER Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play against Phoenix on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time) because of the NBA’s coronavirus protocols.

    There’s no timetable for his return and he could miss multiple games because of contact tracing.

    Porter is second on the team in scoring with a 19.5-point average. He was a first-round pick out of Missouri in the 2018 NBA draft. He sat out his first season because of back issues.

    Porter earned All-Bubble, second-team honors when play resumed over the summer in Florida. The Nuggets made it to the Western Conference finals before being eliminated by the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again