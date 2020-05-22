Michael Jordan insists he had food poisoning - not the flu - in 'Flu Game'

DID Michael Jordan really have the flu in the “Flu Game?”

The GOAT, himself, made a revelation in the ninth episode of “The Last Dance,” saying his condition in Game Five of the 1997 NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City was not flu – but food poisoning.

Tim Grover, Jordan’s personal trainer, recounted that hunger struck his high-profile client late on the eve of the crucial finals game in Jazz territory, forcing them to look for something to eat and eventually finding a pizza parlor.

Grover continued that Jordan was so hungry that he ate the pizza all by himself. After getting a call early in the morning, the trainer went to the Bulls legend’s room and saw him curled like a baby as he was sleepless due to a bum stomach, leaving his status for Game Five uncertain.

Dan Gartland of Sports Illustrated, though, reported that the Utah resident who claimed to have made and delivered the pizza came forward and denied the claim that the food was poisoned, even insisting he was a Bulls fan.

Utah resident Craig Fite gave his thoughts on 1280 The Zone in Salt Lake City with “The Big Show."

“Did you get it diagnosed? Did you go to the doctor? All this is innuendo on their part,” Fite said. “One thing I remind everybody is, he was smoking so many cigars. They had windows open. He didn’t have a shirt on or he was in a tank top. At around 3 or 4 o’clock in the afternoon in Park City, the sun is gone behind that mountain so it gets colder up there.”

Whatever his illness, Jordan still found an extra gear to suit up, eventually putting up another performance to remember – 38 points, seven boards, five assists, three steals, and one block in 44 minutes to lead the Bulls to a 90-88 win to move on the verge of their fifth title in seven years.