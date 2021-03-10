Meyers Leonard apologizes for using anti-Semitic slur on video

MIAMI — Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat apologized Tuesday night for using an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed.

Leonard acknowledged that he used the term on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), and said he did not know what it meant at that time. In his apology, posted on social media, he said "my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong."

Leonard also said he was apologizing to team managing general partner Micky Arison and his family, the team's players, coaches and front office, his family and the Jewish community, among others.

"I acknowledge and own my mistake and there's no running from something like this that is so hurtful to someone else," Leonard wrote.

The video began circulating widely on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Heat, who were in the final day of their All-Star break and are not formally resuming practice until Wednesday, had no immediate comment.

It is possible that Leonard may face sanctions from the NBA, which said it was "in the process of gathering more information."

"The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech," league spokesman Mike Bass said.

Leonard, a 7-foot center in his ninth NBA season, sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in January and appeared in only three games for the Heat this year. He could become a free agent this summer; the Heat hold a team option on him for next season worth about $10 million.

This is the second time in recent months that Leonard has been at the center of a controversy.

Most players and coaches chose to kneel last summer for the playing of the US and Canadian national anthems when the NBA season resumed inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Central Florida. Leonard stood instead, his hand over his heart, and did so with the support of Heat teammates.

"I am a compassionate human being and I truly love all people," Leonard told The Associated Press at that time.

He added in that AP interview last summer, "I will continue to use my platform, my voice and my actions to show how much I care about the African American culture and for everyone. I live my life to serve and impact others in a positive way."