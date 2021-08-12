Max Strus triple in sudden-death lifts Heat over Grizzlies

LAS VEGAS — Max Strus scored 32 points, hitting the winning 3-pointer in sudden-death double overtime to give the Miami Heat a 97-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) in the NBA Summer League.

Summer league rules dictate the first basket wins in double overtime.

Strus grabbed the opening tip in double OT, took a few dribbles to set up the defender and then rose up in the air to bury the jumper from the top of the key. Strus walked away confidently after the shot hit the net and teammates ran on to the floor to celebrate with him.

The small forward was 7 of 17 from 3-point range and had nine rebounds.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Strus played in 39 games last season for the Heat, averaging 6.1 points.

"All season long we are developing and developing and working on everything," Strus said about playing for the Heat. "They put you in the games and give you all of the confidence in the world to play well."

Continue reading below ↓

Miami center Omer Yurtseven had a big game with 23 points and 11 rebounds and DeJon Jarreau added 14 points and 10 assists.

Grizzlies first-round draft pick Ziaire Williams had 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, and point guard John Konchar added 12 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.