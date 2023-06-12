Max effort for Heat: Strus set to play most games in a season since 2010

IF he plays in Game Five of the NBA Finals — and there's no reason to think that he won't — Miami's Max Strus will be appearing in his 105th game of the season.

It's been a long time since a player got into that many contests.

The Miami Heat play the Nuggets in Denver on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

The last season in which somebody appeared in 105 games was 2009-10, when five members of the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics — Derek Fisher, Lamar Odom, Shannon Brown and Jordan Farmar for the Lakers, Rajon Rondo for the Celtics — all played in that many contests.

PHOTO: AP

If the Heat-Nuggets series goes to Game Six and Strus plays, he'll be the first to appear in 106 games since Boston's Paul Pierce in 2007-08.

And if this title series goes the distance and Strus gets to 107 games played, he'll be the first to do that since Detroit's Tayshaun Prince in 2004-05. Prince didn't miss a single game that season; Strus has missed two games this season.

Game Five will be a milestone game for Denver's Bruce Brown and Miami's Bam Adebayo as well. Both are set to play in their 100th game of the season.

The only other player who reached 100 games this year was Boston's Derrick White, who got into 102.