Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Mar 27
    NBA

    Mavs star Luka Doncic getting treatment for lower back tightness

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DALLAS — All-Star guard Luka Doncic sat out the Dallas Mavericks' game against Indiana on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time) because of tightness in his lower back.

    "He's getting treatment, working on it," coach Rick Carlisle said. "He will travel. Hope he's available tomorrow (at New Orleans on Saturday night)."

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Doncic is fifth in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game, 18th in rebounding at 8.3 and fourth in assists at 9.1. He was a first-team All-NBA selection last season, one year after being named Rookie of the Year. He has started the past two All-Star Games.

    Doncic has missed two previous games this season because of injury and one for rest, with Dallas going 1-2 in those games. Back tightness previously kept him out of the Mavericks' victory over Oklahoma City on March 3, their final game before the All-Star break.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again