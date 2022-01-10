Luka Doncic posts triple-double as Mavs snap Bulls' 9-game win streak

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks beat Chicago 113-99 on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time) for their season-best sixth straight win while snapping the Bulls' nine-game winning streak.

    Mavericks vs Bulls

    Josh Green and Maxi Kleber had season highs with 18 points each for Dallas. It was a career high for Green, who scored nine in the fourth quarter, and Kleber tied a career high hitting six shots behind the arc. Jalen Brunson added 17 points, Dorian Finney-Smith had 12 and Dwight Powell 10.

    The Mavericks' streak is their longest since also winning six straight in March-April 2016.

    Doncic, back in the lineup after missing the previous game with a right ankle sprain, got his first triple-double since Nov. 29.

    DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 20 points each to lead the Bulls.

    The Mavericks led 83-81 after DeRozan opened the fourth quarter with a 15-foot jumper. Dallas then outscored Chicago 19-7 to take a 102-88 lead with 6:24 to play.

    Dallas' Kristaps Porzingis missed his fifth straight game and coach Jason Kidd his second straight while in the NBA's health and safety protocol. The Mavericks were led by assistant coach Sean Sweeney.

    Combined with Brooklyn's win over San Antonio earlier Sunday, the East-leading Bulls' lead over the second-place Nets shrank to 1½ games.

      TIP-INS

      Bulls: Coby White scored 11 points in the first half for his seventh straight double-figure game and finished with 13. ... F Patrick Williams (wrist broken in late October) has had a cast replaced by a brace.

      Mavericks: Doncic, No. 77, had seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists at halftime. … Dallas' only free throw of the first half was shot with 1:17 left when Green completed a three-point play.

      UP NEXT

      Bulls: Host Detroit on Tuesday night to begin a three-game homestand.

      Mavericks: At New York on Wednesday night.

