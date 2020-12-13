Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mavericks ride huge third quarter to defeat Bucks, spoil Giannis big game

    THE Dallas Mavericks came up with a huge third quarter to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks, 112-102, in an NBA preseason game on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

    Luka Doncic had 13 points and four assists, while Maxi Kleber came up with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks, who took control with a 38-15 third period.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes of action for Milwaukee.

    Khris Middleton added 18 points, while Bobby Portis and DJ Wilson scored 14 apiece.

