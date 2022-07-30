Matt Dellavedova back in NBA after a season in Aussie NBL

MATTHEW Dellavedova is returning to the NBA.

After a season with Melbourne United in Australia’s NBL, Dellavedova was signed to a one-year contract by the Sacramento Kings.

Dellavedova last played in the NBA in 2021 for the Cleveland Cavaliers, his second stint with the team, before to the NBL.

Matt Dellavedova gets an NBA deal after working out with the Kings in Las Vegas. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

NBA champion with Cleveland 2016, the 31-year-old Dellavedova is set to play under former Cavs coach Mike Brown, who was tapped by the Kings as head coach earlier this year.

Melbourne made it to the semifinals of the NBL 2021-2022 season.

Sacramento went 30-52 the past season.

