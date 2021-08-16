Maten, Anthony lift Magic over Rockets missing Jalen Green

YANTE Maten had 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench and Cole Anthony added 15 points and seven rebounds as the Orlando Magic defeated the Houston Rockets, 89-76, on in the NBA Summer League on Sunday in Las Vegas (Monday, Manila time).

Jalen Suggs, Orlando's top draft pick, did not play due a thumb injury.

First-round draft pick Josh Christopher led the Rockets with 22 points, while center Alperon Sengun added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in the draft, was held out with soreness in his right hamstring.

Neither Suggs or Green is expected to play again in Las Vegas.

GRIZZLIES 96, BULLS 91

All five starters scored in double digits as Memphis held off Chicago. Center Olivier Sarr and Shaq Buchanan each had 15 points, and rookie Ziaire Williams contributed 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Grizzlies controlled the glass, outrebounding the Bulls 70-53.

The Bulls got a big game from small forward Ayo Dosunmu, who had 26 points and seven rebounds. Jaylen Adams added 15 points, and Marko Simonovic scored 14 for Chicago.

