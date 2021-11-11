No Jokic, no Morris as Nuggets, Heat face separate foes

MIAMI Heat big man Markieff Morris will miss the game against his former team Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Morris has been ruled out due to whiplash after a hard foul by Nikola Jokic in the game against the Denver Nuggets.

Morris elbowed Jokic in the midsection at half court and the Serbian MVP ran and rammed his shoulder into the Heat forward in retaliation.

Jokic was handed a one-game ban which will be served when the Nuggets host Indiana.

Nikola Jokic is out as the Nuggets take on the Pacers; Markieff Morris won't play for te Heat when they face the Lakers.

The Heat have a 7-3 record while vs. Los Angeles Lakers are 6-5.

Los Angeles hosts the Miami Heat after the Lakers took down the Charlotte Hornets 126-123 in overtime.

LeBron James is also out due to an abdominal injury, while the Lakers also will be without Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb), Trevor Ariza (ankle), and Kendrick Nunn (ankle/knee).

The Heat are also without Victor Oladipo (right knee) and Max Strus: out (knee).

