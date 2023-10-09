MarJon Beauchamp takes charge as Giannis-less Bucks nip Bulls

MARJON Beauchamp finished with 18 points and eight rebounds to lead host Milwaukee to a 105-102 victory over Chicago in the teams' preseason opener on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out for the Bucks, but his older brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo totaled 14 points, five rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes.

Brook Lopez hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in 12 minutes for the Bucks, who were also without Damian Lillard.

Malik Beasley also made three shots from beyond the arc, scoring 13 with four assists.

PHOTO: AP



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Chris Livingston, the final pick of the second round in this year's draft, did not play. Andre Jackson Jr., a second-rounder acquired in a trade with the Orlando Magic, totaled four points, four rebounds, three assists a steal and a block in 17 minutes.

Coby White had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists to pace the Bulls, playing a team-high 23 minutes. Patrick Williams scored 13 points, Julian Phillips — a second-round selection acquired in a trade with Boston — had two points and two blocks in 10 minutes.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

All 20 players who dressed for the game saw action for Chicago.

Chicago took an 82-78 lead into the fourth quarter, but Ty Ty Washington made a go-ahead jumper with 8:41 left to play — sparking an 8-0 run and Milwaukee led the rest of the way.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph