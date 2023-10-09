Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 9
    NBA

    MarJon Beauchamp takes charge as Giannis-less Bucks nip Bulls

    Giannis watches from sidelines as Milwaukee gets a big win in its preseason opener
    by Associated Press
    Just now
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    MARJON Beauchamp finished with 18 points and eight rebounds to lead host Milwaukee to a 105-102 victory over Chicago in the teams' preseason opener on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

    Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out for the Bucks, but his older brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo totaled 14 points, five rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes.

    See Pritchard powers Celtics past 76ers hours after getting four-year $30M extension

    Brook Lopez hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in 12 minutes for the Bucks, who were also without Damian Lillard.

    Malik Beasley also made three shots from beyond the arc, scoring 13 with four assists.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Chris Livingston, the final pick of the second round in this year's draft, did not play. Andre Jackson Jr., a second-rounder acquired in a trade with the Orlando Magic, totaled four points, four rebounds, three assists a steal and a block in 17 minutes.

    Coby White had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists to pace the Bulls, playing a team-high 23 minutes. Patrick Williams scored 13 points, Julian Phillips — a second-round selection acquired in a trade with Boston — had two points and two blocks in 10 minutes.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      All 20 players who dressed for the game saw action for Chicago.

      Chicago took an 82-78 lead into the fourth quarter, but Ty Ty Washington made a go-ahead jumper with 8:41 left to play — sparking an 8-0 run and Milwaukee led the rest of the way.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again