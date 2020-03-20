Marcus Smart, three Sixers 'members' test positive for coronavirus

BOSTON Celtics guard Marcus Smart says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Celtics said in a statement Thursday night that they received word of a positive COVID-19 test by a player who had been exposed to a known positive case.

They didn't identify him, but Smart confirmed it was him in a video posted on Twitter. He added that he is not exhibiting any symptoms and is feeling well thus far.

Boston played the Utah Jazz on March 6. Since then, Jazz All-Star players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have both tested positive for the virus.

The Celtics said Smart will continue to be in isolation for several days and will be monitored by team medical staff.

The statement said the team is awaiting further testing results and says it will communicate the results.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers say three members of the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Sixers did not identify the members. They say players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff were tested for COVID-19. The tests were secured and processed privately. All other tests results are currently negative.

The individuals are in self-isolation and will be monitored closely by medical professionals.