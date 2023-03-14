Marcus Smart fined $25K for altercation with Trae Young

NEW YORK — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 (around P1.3 million) by the NBA for pulling Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young to the floor and initiating an on-court altercation, the league announced on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

The altercation occurred late in Boston's 134-125 win over Atlanta on Saturday.

With 1:25 remaining and Boston leading 129-121, Young and Smart had to be separated after they were entangled and fell to the court under the Celtics' basket.

Teammates breakup a fight between Atlanta's Trae Young and Boston's Marcus Smart in the second half of an NBA basketball game on March 11, 2023. AP Photo/Alex Slitz

Smart was called for an initial foul before a lengthy review by the officials called both players for technical fouls and ejected Smart.

