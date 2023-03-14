Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 14
    NBA

    Marcus Smart fined $25K for altercation with Trae Young

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Both Trae Young and Marcus Smart were assessed technical fouls, with the latter getting ejected.
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 (around P1.3 million) by the NBA for pulling Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young to the floor and initiating an on-court altercation, the league announced on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

    See LeBron James out of walking boot, coach pleased with progress

    The altercation occurred late in Boston's 134-125 win over Atlanta on Saturday.

    With 1:25 remaining and Boston leading 129-121, Young and Smart had to be separated after they were entangled and fell to the court under the Celtics' basket.

    Celtics-HawksTeammates breakup a fight between Atlanta's Trae Young and Boston's Marcus Smart in the second half of an NBA basketball game on March 11, 2023. AP Photo/Alex Slitz

    Smart was called for an initial foul before a lengthy review by the officials called both players for technical fouls and ejected Smart.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Both Trae Young and Marcus Smart were assessed technical fouls, with the latter getting ejected.
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again