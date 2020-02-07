Clippers trade for Marcus Morris as Isaiah Thomas set for free agency

MARCUS Morris has left New York for Los Angeles in a trade before the NBA deadline, going from the woebegone Knicks to the title-hoping Clippers — who added a piece many teams wanted.

“My brother back with me. It’s on,” the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley wrote on Twitter, one of many players expressing their happiness with Morris joining the West contenders.

The rest of that deal:

The Knicks got Moe Harkless, a first-round pick this year, a second-round pick next year and a first-round pick swap option in 2021 as well from the Clippers. The Clippers also sent Jerome Robinson to Washington for Isaiah Thomas — who is not staying with Los Angeles and will become a free agent option for teams shortly, the latest twist in a career that saw him as an All-Star averaging 29 points just three years ago but was derailed by injury and a long recovery.

“Thank you (at)WashWizards for giving me a opportunity to show the world I’m healthy and I can still play at a high level,” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “I appreciate my coaches, teammates & everybody from top to bottom in the organization you truly made a impact on & off the court for me.”

Harkless appeared in 50 games for the Clippers, averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds. He's also played for Orlando and Portland.

Robinson was drafted 13th overall by the Clippers in 2018 and appeared in 75 games for them, averaging 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Also Thursday, the Clippers acquired a future, conditional second-round draft pick from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Derrick Walton Jr.

Walton averaged 2.2 points and 1.0 assists in 23 games this season. He's played in 39 games over two seasons with the Clippers and Miami Heat.

The 24-year-old played four years at Michigan, where he was the 2017 Big Ten Tournament MVP.