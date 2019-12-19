Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Dec 19
    NBA

    Marc Gasol suffers hamstring injury in Raptors game against Pistons

    by Associated Press
    9 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DETROIT — Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol has left Wednesday night's game at Detroit (Thursday, Manila time) with a left hamstring strain.

    Gasol headed toward the locker room in the first quarter, and by the end of the period, the Raptors had already ruled him out the rest of the game.

    Toronto was already without guard Fred VanVleet (right knee) on Wednesday night. Detroit got stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond back from injuries of their own.

    Gasol has started all 27 games for Toronto this season.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again