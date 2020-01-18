Marc Gasol sinks six treys as Raptors score season-high 140 in rout of Wizards

TORONTO — Marc Gasol scored a season-high 20 points and matched his career high with six 3-pointers, Norman Powell scored 28 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards, 140-111, on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time).

Terence Davis II matched his career best with 23 points, OG Anunoby had 18 and Serge Ibaka 15 as the Raptors recorded their highest scoring game of the season and matched the franchise record for points in a game. Toronto's previous high this season was 133 points in a win over Cleveland on Dec. 16 at home.

Pascal Siakam scored 12 points and Kyle Lowry had 11 as the Raptors won their seventh consecutive game against the Wizards, and fifth straight at home. Toronto has won 17 of its past 20 regular season meetings with Washington.

The Raptors, who won at Oklahoma City on Wednesday, posted back-to-back victories for the first time since Dec. 22, when they capped a five-game winning streak by beating Dallas. Toronto has gone 6-6 since that win.

Continue reading below ↓

Gasol shot 6 for 7 from distance in his second game after missing 12 games because of a strained left hamstring. It's the third time in his career he made six 3-pointers in a game.

Toronto shot 22 for 43 from long range, and 52 for 91 overall.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet sat for the fifth straight game because of a strained right hamstring, but is expected to return when Toronto visits Minnesota on Saturday night.

Troy Brown Jr. scored 22 points, Isaac Bonga had a career-high 17 and Bradley Beal had 14 as the Wizards lost their third straight and fourth in five.

Wizards guard Jordan McRae injured his left ankle while going after a loose ball early in the second quarter and had to be carried off the court, unable to put weight on his left leg. McRae did not return.

Washington made a season-worst 28 turnovers, leading to 30 points for the Raptors.

Continue reading below ↓

The Wizards had seven points when they made their seventh turnover of the game with 5:52 left in the first quarter, as Powell stole the ball from Ian Mahinmi and raced in for a fast break dunk. Washington had eight turnovers in the first alone.

Anunoby scored 11 points in the opening quarter and Toronto led 38-26 after one. The Raptors were up 65-51 at halftime.

Gasol ended the third with a buzzer-beating 3, his third of the quarter, and Toronto took a 100-76 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks said rookie F Rui Hachimura might not return until February. Hachimura hasn't played since Dec. 16 because of a groin injury. … The Wizards made 23 turnovers in a Jan. 8 loss at Orlando

Raptors: Lowry has five or more assists in all 30 games he's played this season. … Toronto outscored Washington 34-19 in fast break points.

Continue reading below ↓

UP NEXT

Wizards: host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Raptors: visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.