    NBA

    Malaki Branham shines as Spurs squeak past Grizzlies in Las Vegas

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    Malaki Branham goes 8 for 15 in 28 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: San Antonio Spurs

    MALAKI Branham made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to help San Antonio turn back Memphis, 90-87, on Saturday in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).

    Branham, the 20th overall pick, was 5 of 8 from distance to help the Spurs (1-4) notch their first win in their final try.

    DJ Stewart added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Robert Woodard II had six points to go with 10 rebounds.

    Kenneth Lofton Jr. paced the Grizzlies (2-3) with 27 points and 12 rebounds. First-rounder David Roddy added 19 points. Ronaldo Segu and Kennedy Chandler scored 13 and 10, respectively.

    Lofton sank a 3-pointer with 2:07 remaining to give Memphis an 87-86 lead. Branham answered with a 3 and Blake Wesley — the No. 25 pick — hit 1 of 2 free throws with 4.1 seconds left to cap the scoring. Dakota Mathias missed a 3-pointer on the game's final shot.

    TIMBERWOLVES 89, HORNETS 86

    Kevon Harris scored 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting to help Minnesota fend off Charlotte.

    Harris hit all four of his 3-pointers for the Timberwolves (2-3). Wendell Moore Jr. had 15 points, while second-round pick Josh Minott scored 12. Marial Shayok had seven points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

    JT Thor finished with 28 points and five steals for the Hornets (2-3). Justin Minaya scored 10 points and Mark Williams, the 15th overall pick, had eight points and seven rebounds.

    Thor completed a three-point play, then buried a 3-pointer to get the Hornets within 88-86. Jacob Gilyard sank 1 of 2 free throws with 4.9 seconds left and Minott blocked Bryce McGowens' 3-pointer to end the game.

