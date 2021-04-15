Ennis, Carter Jr. deliver as Magic ambush Bulls in Vucevic's first game vs Orlando

CHICAGO — James Ennis scored 22 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls 115-106 on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) despite big performances by Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

The Magic outscored Chicago by 20 in the third quarter to turn a one-point lead into a 93-72 advantage and hung on after Chicago cut it to 104-98. Carter scored on a tip-in and Michael Carter-Williams dunked to make it a 10-point game with 3:12 remaining.

LaVine scored 30. Vucevic had 29 points and 11 rebounds in his first game against the Magic since they dealt the two-time All-Star to Chicago at the deadline. But the Bulls fell to 3-8 since the trade.

Ennis shot 5 of 6 from 3-point range. He also scored 12 points in the third.

James Ennis III tries to drive through Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine.

Carter, acquired in the Vucevic trade, came up big in his first game against the team that drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in 2018. Gary Harris and Carter-Williams scored 15 apiece.

Vucevic, who played 8 1/2 seasons with the Magic, made five 3-pointers to finish one shy of his career high.

LaVine scored 21 in the fourth quarter. Daniel Theis finished with 16 points, but the Bulls dropped their fourth in a row.

Vucevic clearly came to play against his former team, scoring 16 in the first half. He nailed all four 3s, hitting one on the game's opening possession and burying a buzzer beater to cut it to 54-53 after Chicago trailed by as much as 12.

But the Magic dominated Chicago 39-19 in the third with Ennis making three 3s in the period.

TIP-INS

Magic: C Mo Bamba (bruised left hip) was held out after he exited Monday's loss to San Antonio. The third-year pro set career scoring highs in two of the three games before that. ... Coach Steve Clifford described Vucevic as a player who leaves a "lasting impression" on teammates and a "role model" for younger players because of his dedication on the court and in the weight room. He also said Chicago "will be a great place" for Vucevic. "He's very upbeat, very excited about his teammates, really likes them, loves Billy (Donovan), who I think will be a great coach for him," said Clifford, who visited with Vucevic before the game.

Bulls: Vucevic's only other game against them was during his 2011-12 rookie season with Philadelphia. ... Garrett Temple played 10 minutes after missing the previous eight games because of a strained right hamstring. "He's a great, great competitor," Donovan said. "He's a team guy. And he'll do whatever he can to help."

UP NEXT

Magic: Visit Toronto in Tampa, Fla., on Friday.

Bulls: Host Memphis on Friday.