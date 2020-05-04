Magic says Kobe documentary, and his own, are coming soon

MAGIC Johnson said a documentary about Kobe Bryant’s final season is coming soon, and so is his own story.

“That’s definitely going to happen,” said Johnson in an interview with Entertainment Tonight when asked about a Bryant documentary, with the success of The Last Dance featuring Michael Jordan’s Bulls.

“I think he was smart enough to have a camera follow him, document every movement. We’re going to see a lot of behind-the-scenes things on Kobe. He’ll probably let us into his world with his family.”

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January at age 41, less than four years into retirement.

“I think this is going to be fabulous for all of us who love Kobe Bryant as well as we love Michael Jordan,” said Johnson, former Lakers president of basketball operations.

“Now, we’ll get to see the dynamic of their relationship play out on the screen. We get to see Kobe one more time.”

The Michigan State star who rose to lead the Laker’s Showtime era and later the team’s president of basketball operations also revealed his own documentary will be made.

“First, we got Michael Jordan, ‘The Last Dance.’ Then, we’ll have Kobe and his doc. And then the Magic man is coming out with his after that,” Johnson said.

“I’m coming after Kobe’s,” he added.

“You get the basketball part of it, but then also how I reinvented myself and how I went into business and what I’m doing today, so it will all come into this documentary. I’m looking forward to it.”