    Cole Anthony fined US$25,000 for derogatory remarks toward ref

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    The Magic's woes pile up.
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 (around P1.2 million) by the NBA for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official.

    Byron Spruell, the president of league operations, announced the fine on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

    The incident occurred at the conclusion of Orlando's 111-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Amway Center.

    Cole AnthonyCole Anthony and the Magic sti in the bottom of the standings.

    The Magic (9-40) have endured a frustrating season, and own the NBA's worst record.

    Orlando hosts the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

