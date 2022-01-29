Cole Anthony fined US$25,000 for derogatory remarks toward ref

NEW YORK — Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 (around P1.2 million) by the NBA for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official.

Byron Spruell, the president of league operations, announced the fine on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

The incident occurred at the conclusion of Orlando's 111-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Amway Center.

Cole Anthony and the Magic sti in the bottom of the standings.

The Magic (9-40) have endured a frustrating season, and own the NBA's worst record.

Orlando hosts the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

