Mavericks use balanced offense, hold Wizards to season-low score

By Bobby Bancroft

WASHINGTON — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Washington Wizards, 109-87, on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

Doncic shot 12 of 24 and had eight rebounds and six assists as Dallas has won four straight and completed a five-game roadtrip at 4-1.

Jalen Brunson scored 19 points and Boban Marjanovic posted his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added 11.

Russell Westbrook had 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Wizards posted a season-low point total. Washington has dropped three straight and 11 of 14 since the All-Star break.

Robin Lopez scored 18 points and Raul Neto had 16 points off the bench. Davis Bertans scored 11 points in his first game since March 18. Bertans made three of Washington's five 3-pointers. The Wizards shot just 20% (5 of 25) from long distance.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: AP



Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Mavericks led after each quarter and trailed just once despite playing without Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out for the fifth time on the back end of a back-to-back this season while recovering from his surgically repaired right knee.

Dallas did have coach Rick Carlisle back on the sidelines after he missed Friday's win at the New York Knicks. Carlisle had tested positive for COVID-19, but later tests revealed it to be a false positive. Carlisle had been vaccinated in January.

Continue reading below ↓

Bradley Beal participated in pre-game warmups but missed his fourth straight game for Washington with a right hip contusion. Beal leads the NBA with 31.3 points per game.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Josh Richardson (left calf) and Maxi Kleber (left leg contusion) were out. ... The 7-foot-4 Marjanovic got his third start of the season and matched his season-high.

Wizards: Rui Hachimura was ruled out late with right shoulder tightness. ... Washington scored 19 points in the first quarter. ... Neto picked up a technical foul with 10:16 left in the fourth quarter. ... Wizards' only lead of the game came at 5-4 with 9:50 left in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Return home to face Utah on Monday.

Wizards: Begin a six-game trip in Tampa against Toronto on Monday.