Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Dec 27
    NBA

    Luka Doncic returns to Mavs after four games out due to ankle sprain

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DALLAS — Luka Doncic returned to the Dallas Mavericks' lineup Thursday night (Friday, Manila time) against the San Antonio Spurs after missing four games because of a sprained right ankle.

    Doncic leads the NBA this season with eight triple-doubles. The reigning rookie of the year entered the game averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

    The injury occurred Dec. 14 against the Miami Heat after Doncic played only 1:40. Dallas lost that game and was 2-2 in the four games he missed entirely. The Mavericks lost their most recent game Sunday at Toronto after blowing a 30-point lead.

    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said there would be no restriction on minutes for Doncic.

    "We'll see how things go," Carlisle said. "With it being a national (television) game and longer timeouts, that helps. He practiced (Tuesday) without issue."

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again