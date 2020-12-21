Luka Doncic installed as MVP favorite by oddsmakers

ODDSMAKERS are predicting Luka Doncic to make an even greater leap in his third season in the NBA.

FanDuel Sportsbook has installed the Dallas Mavericks superstar as the favorite to win the MVP award over two-time-defending winner Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 21-year-old Doncic has been listed a +410 favorite, meaning a $100 bet would win 410, while Antetokounmpo is closely behind at +480 after living up to expectations as last year's favorite at +300.

Steph Curry rounds out the Top 3 picks at +850 as the Golden State Warriors gunner enters a season fully fit after missing most of the last campaign due to injury.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and fit-again Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets are tied at fourth at +1000.

LeBron James slid to seventh with an odds of +1500.

