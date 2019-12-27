Luka Doncic flirts with triple-double in return as Mavericks hold off Spurs

DALLAS — Luka Doncic returned to the Dallas lineup after missing four games due to injury and scored 24 points, helping the Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-98 on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time).

Doncic finished with 10 rebounds and eight assists and barely missed adding to his NBA-leading total of eight triple doubles. He last played on Dec. 14 against Miami, when he sprained his right ankle.

San Antonio rallied from a 102-85 deficit by scoring the game's final 13 points. After Doncic missed two free throws, the Spurs' Derrick White missed a 3-point attempt with six seconds left and Doncic got the rebound.

The Mavericks (20-10) pulled within half a game of idle first-place Houston in the Southwest Division.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points, Kristaps Porzingis and Dorian Finney-Smith each had 13, and Delon Wright added 12 off the bench. Dwight Powell's 11 points all came in the first half.

PHOTO: ap

Dorian Finney-Smith celebrates after knocking down a triple.

DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 21 points, 16 in the second half. Rudy Gay scored 18, LaMarcus Aldridge had 17 and White finished with 10.