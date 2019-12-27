Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Dec 27
    NBA

    Luka Doncic flirts with triple-double in return as Mavericks hold off Spurs

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: ap

    DALLAS — Luka Doncic returned to the Dallas lineup after missing four games due to injury and scored 24 points, helping the Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-98 on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time).

    Doncic finished with 10 rebounds and eight assists and barely missed adding to his NBA-leading total of eight triple doubles. He last played on Dec. 14 against Miami, when he sprained his right ankle.

    San Antonio rallied from a 102-85 deficit by scoring the game's final 13 points. After Doncic missed two free throws, the Spurs' Derrick White missed a 3-point attempt with six seconds left and Doncic got the rebound.

    The Mavericks (20-10) pulled within half a game of idle first-place Houston in the Southwest Division.

    Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points, Kristaps Porzingis and Dorian Finney-Smith each had 13, and Delon Wright added 12 off the bench. Dwight Powell's 11 points all came in the first half.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Dorian Finney-Smith celebrates after knocking down a triple.

    DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 21 points, 16 in the second half. Rudy Gay scored 18, LaMarcus Aldridge had 17 and White finished with 10.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: ap

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again