LOUIS King had 18 points on four 3-pointers, and Emanuel Terry added 13 points and eight rebounds as the Sacramento Kings improved to 4-0 in the Summer League with an 86-70 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in Las Vegas (Monday, Manila time).

The Kings were a plus-30 with Terry on the floor.

Sacramento first-round draft pick Davion Mitchell was held to four points and had five assists.

Carlik Jones had 18 points and Feron Hunt added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks, who finished 0-4 in Las Vegas. Dallas again struggled from deep, making just 4 of 22 3-point attempts.

WIZARDS 93, BUCKS 83

Washington first-round pick Corey Kispert scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers, and Caleb Homesley added 13 points and eight rebounds for Washington against Milwaukee. Jaime Echenique chipped in with 13 points.

Milwaukee got 18 points each from Jordan Nwora and Mamadi Diakite, while center Sandro Mamukelashvili had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

