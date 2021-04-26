Lou Williams provides spark as Hawks overwhelm Bucks with late 3-point barrage

ATLANTA — Lou Williams sank four 3-pointers in the final seven minutes, including a jumper that gave Atlanta its first lead of the second half, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 111-104, on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time).

Williams had 15 points while leading Atlanta's late long-distance attack. The Hawks overwhelmed the Bucks with their barrage of eight 3-pointers in the final seven minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points with 14 rebounds, but the Bucks couldn't complete another season sweep of an Eastern Conference rival. Milwaukee settled for two wins in its three-game series against the Hawks one day after a 132-94 rout of Philadelphia completed the sweep of that series.

Khris Middleton had 23 points, and Jrue Holiday had 19 points with 11 assists for Milwaukee.

Kevin Huerter scored 20 points as the Hawks ended a streak of six consecutive losses to Milwaukee. John Collins had 18 points for Atlanta, which has won four of its last five and 11 of 14.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Point guard Trae Young (left ankle sprain) was held out for the second consecutive game, leaving Atlanta without its top scorer.

After holding Atlanta to 17 second-quarter points, Milwaukee led 51-43 at halftime.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

A jumper by Antetokounmpo to open the second half gave the Bucks their first double-digits lead at 53-43, but they couldn't pull away.

Williams' first 3-pointer — his first field goal after seven misses — gave Atlanta its first lead of the second half at 85-84 with 6:59 remaining.

Williams added two more 3s in a string of five consecutive long-distance baskets that gave Atlanta a 98-90 lead. Bogdanovic added two 3s in the run, and a layup by Williams pushed the lead to 100-90.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

TIP-INS

Bucks: F. P.J. Tucker (sore left ankle) did not play, but coach Mike Budenholzer said "we anticipate this should be very short-term. I think he's in a good place as long as we stay on top of it all."

Hawks: Atlanta's last win over Milwaukee came on March 31, 2019. ... Coach Nate McMillan said Young "hasn't done anything the last couple of days" in terms of basketball activities while rehabbing the ankle injury. Young's status is uncertain for Monday's game at Detroit, though he said in a TV interview near the Hawks bench during the game he is improving every day. ... C Clint Capela, who missed one game with back contusion, was cleared to start after participating in pregame warmups. He had 14 rebounds, giving him at least 10 for the 13th consecutive game and 48th time in 53 games.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Continue a four-game road trip at Charlotte on Tuesday.

Continue reading below ↓

Hawks: Visit Detroit on Monday to complete back-to-back.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.