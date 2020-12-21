Fans' corner: Why the Lakers are ready to repeat

By JOHN RAYMOND MAGADIA, Basketball Republic

THE Los Angeles Lakers, despite losing some key veterans thru trades and free agency, are still the favorites to win the 2020 - 2021 NBA season.

Still on a high following the six-game conquest of the Miami Heat en route to the franchise's 17th title, the Lakers entered free agency full of what-ifs and uncertainties. Most of the team's championship core are unrestricted free agents, with multiple suitors all around the league. Even though the Purple and Gold wanted to retain them, one major factor hindered them from doing it – salary cap. They cannot afford to sign them all, putting into consideration the contract extensions of their two main guys - Lebron James and Anthony Davis.

But General Manager Rob Pelinka, RP as what others call him, pulled out one of the biggest transactions this offseason, days before Draft Day. The Lakers acquired Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Danny Green and the 28th pick in the coming draft. This move gives the team an additional potent scorer and a great ball-handler, as a replacement for Rajon Rondo. The Lakers will likely monitor and decrease James' minutes in his 18th season and hope Schroder can hold the fort in the backcourt while the former is on the bench.

Free agency comes and the Lakers, with a hole in the shooting guard position, nabbed Wesley Matthews who is known as a great shooter and pesky defender. It is still unknown if Wes will replace Danny Green in the starting lineup but having him on the team means more room for AD and Lebron to operate inside the paint.

The biggest surprise in the Free Agency was the Lakers signing the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell. Harrell, who spent his past few years playing for the Lakers' intercity rival Clippers, was arguably one of the best free agent available in the market due to his boundless energy, enthusiasm and strong inside presence. The Lakers getting him away from the Clippers to replace Dwight Howard is an indication that the team is setting their sights on winning their 18th title.

The Lakers' offseason roster moves were not yet done. They traded last year's starting center Javale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers to open cap space to sign former Defensive Player of the Year and one-time NBA Champion Marc Gasol. The younger Gasol returned to the team that selected him as the 48th pick during the 2007 NBA Draft but was traded to Memphis in exchange for his older brother Pau. Marc Gasol will bring to the Lakers an additional defensive anchor and banger with a decent outside shot. He is a veteran, a leader, and a high-IQ big man who can also issue great passes to teammates.

Another positive development for the Lakeshow is the emergence of their 20-year-old sophomore, Talen Horton - Tucker. THT, who was drafted 46th overall last year by the Orlando Magic and traded to the Lakers in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash considerations, bounced his way from GLeague and NBA for the majority of his rookie season. But when he was given a chance to play during the NBA Bubble, he impressed the whole team and the entire coaching staff. Then came the NBA preseason where he led the undefeated Lakers with a more impressive 23.3 points and 8 rebounds. That's another gem to develop for Coach Frank Vogel.

The Lakers, seeing chemistry and unfamiliarity issues as possible obstacles to repeat, addressed them by bringing back Kentavious Caldwell Pope, Markieff Morris, Jared Dudley, and Quinn Cook to separate deals as they prepare to defend the crown. But the biggest story of the team's offseason was the signing of contract extensions of their two main guys. James signed a two-year contract extension and Davis signed a five-year max contract.

Now, coach Frank Vogel, his staff, the players, and the whole Lakers management are ready to fight for back-to-back titles. Lebron, AD, and the rest of the squad are more than eager to show that they are still the best team in the NBA. The Lakers are all-in to repeat.

