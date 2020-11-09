Lakers looking to get free agent Serge Ibaka on a discount

THE best team in the NBA is eager to become even better.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to acquire free-agent veterans who are willing to sign bargain contracts this offseason.

One man the Lakers are targeting is the Toronto Raptors’ Serge Ibaka, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

The 7-foot Ibaka is coming off his best scoring season in the league, averaging 15.4 points, on top of 8.2 boards, 1.4 assists, and 0.8 blocks in 55 games last season, a year after helping the Raptors win their first franchise championship.

And the Congolese-Spanish big man, who turned 31 just last September 18, is now an unrestricted free agent after his three-year $65-million deal with the Raptors ended last season.

Can the Lakers get him on a discount?

