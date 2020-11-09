Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Nov 9
    NBA

    Lakers looking to get free agent Serge Ibaka on a discount

    by from the web
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE best team in the NBA is eager to become even better.

    The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to acquire free-agent veterans who are willing to sign bargain contracts this offseason.

    One man the Lakers are targeting is the Toronto Raptors’ Serge Ibaka, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

    The 7-foot Ibaka is coming off his best scoring season in the league, averaging 15.4 points, on top of 8.2 boards, 1.4 assists, and 0.8 blocks in 55 games last season, a year after helping the Raptors win their first franchise championship.

    Continue reading below ↓

    And the Congolese-Spanish big man, who turned 31 just last September 18, is now an unrestricted free agent after his three-year $65-million deal with the Raptors ended last season.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Can the Lakers get him on a discount?

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    ___

    Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again