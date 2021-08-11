LOOK: Jimmy Alapag a King in NBA Summer League

IT'S only fitting that Jimmy Alapag has the word 'king' emblazoned on his chest as he tries to make it to the world's premier basketball league.

The former Gilas Pilipinas captain and Alab coach is looking earn his place in the sidelines of the Sacramento Kings as he works for the team's Summer League crew.

Alapag, who settled in the US last year, is hoping that the NBA will indeed be the next chapter of his career as he continues to be one of those active voices on the ears of coach Bobby Jackson.

And so far, the 2011 PBA MVP has been doing his part as the Kings are currently undefeated through two games in the Las Vegas Summer League, including an 89-75 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday (Manila time).

This is his second tour of duty for Sacramento after earlier working for the Kings in the Summer League in 2019.

Aside from Jackson, Alapag is also working with his fellow assistants Will Scott, Lindsey Harding, Jonah Herscu, Akachi Okugo, and Isaac Yakob in a very diverse coaching staff.

Currently, Kings head coach Luke Walton has Alvin Gentry, Rex Kalamian, Jesse Mermuys, and Roy Rana as his deputies.

It marks the coaching return of Alapag, who previously worked as the head coach of San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL), and an assistant to Leo Austria in the San Miguel Beermen in the PBA.

