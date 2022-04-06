Lonzo Ball could miss playoffs after another setback in knee injury recovery

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball experienced another setback in his recovery from surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, raising more doubt about whether he will play again this season.

Ball felt some discomfort after he tried to ramp up activities again following a 10-day pause, coach Billy Donovan said on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

"It's disappointing from the standpoint you were hoping that the time that he had off could help him kind of maybe propel going forward and do a little bit more," he said. "But that certainly hasn't been the case."

Lonzo Ball has been out since January.

PHOTO: AP

Donovan said the next step will probably be a "meeting of the minds" in the next day or two. And the possibility of Ball missing the remainder of the season is "on the table."

Ball has not played since Jan. 14. He was a big reason why the Bulls led the Eastern Conference for part of the season, averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists after coming from New Orleans last summer in a sign-and-trade deal.

