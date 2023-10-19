Lonnie Walker shines as Nets score big win at Heat

RESERVES Lonnie Walker IV scored 22 points and Day'Ron Sharpe added 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting and 11 rebounds as visiting Brooklyn held off Miami, 107-104, in NBA preseason play on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Walker made half of his 14 shots and was 4 for 7 from long distance for Brooklyn (2-2).

Haywood Highsmith and Cole Swider scored 15 apiece to lead Miami (2-2).

Jamal Cain had 14 rebounds and seven points.

