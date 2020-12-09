Likely no Bron-Brow in Lakers-Clippers preseason opener

FRANK Vogel has said it’s too early to discuss any plan for a regular-season load management for LeBron James, but it is clear the Los Angeles Lakers won’t push their MVP in the preseason.

Just two months after their title run, the Lakers are set to play the opener of the preseason against the Clippers, but likely without James and Anthony Davis.

“We haven’t made that decision yet,” Vogel was quoted as saying by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I will say it’s probably unlikely that they will play.”

The game is set on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

While other teams have had long layoffs, the Lakers and losing finalist Miami Heat are returning to action on short rest.

The Lakers look to manage the minutes of their workhorse — James, who recently signed a max contract extension worth $85 million, is turning 36 this month.

“We don’t want to underdo it and then he’s not ready to play in real games, but we obviously don’t want to overdo it,” Vogel said of the preseason.

“So really don’t know where that’s going to land. I expect we’ll probably see him some, but not a ton.”

Davis is eager to play, but expressed concern with the short rest and risks of injury.

“I don’t want to rush into anything,” Davis said.