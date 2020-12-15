Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Dec 15
    NBA

    LiAngelo Ball waived after less than a month with Pistons

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago

    DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons waived guard LiAngelo Ball and forwards Louis King and Anthony Lamb.

    The Pistons announced the moves Monday (Tuesday, Manila time). King played on a two-way contract with the Pistons last season. Lamb and Ball were signed earlier this month.

    Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets lottery pick LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft and was not selected.

    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO


    ___

    For more NBA updates, click here.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again