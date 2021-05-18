Let's look at the numbers ahead of Lakers-Warriors playoff

GOLDEN State Warriors (39-33, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (42-30, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles: Thursday morning (Manila time)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 219.5

PLAY-IN GAME: Los Angeles and Golden State meet to decide the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner claims the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Lakers are 4-8 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles has a 38-18 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The Warriors are 5-7 against Pacific Division teams. Golden State ranks fourth in the league scoring 14.4 fast break points per game. Stephen Curry leads the Warriors averaging 3.6.

HEAD TO HEAD: Lakers won two of three games against the Warriors this season. The Warriors drew first blood, 115-113, last January 18 but the Lakers won the next two handily, 117-91, and 128-97.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James leads the Lakers, scoring 25 points per game, and is averaging 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists. Anthony Davis is averaging 20.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Curry is averaging 32 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 20.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 47.1% shooting.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 118.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 43.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

