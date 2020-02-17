Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Team LeBron nips Team Giannis as Kawhi earns Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    CHICAGO — Kawhi Leonard scored 30, LeBron James scored 23 and Chicago product Anthony Davis finished with 20 points after hitting the winning free throw to lift Team LeBron to a 157-155 victory over Team Giannis in the All-Star game on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

    Leonard, who was named the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP, made eight 3-pointers to finish one shy of Paul George’s All-Star record in 2016. Davis missed the first attempt, then sank the winning free throw, after Kyle Lowry grabbed him as he attempted to catch a pass in the paint.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 for his team.

    The winning team needed to reach 157 points after Team Giannis grabbed a 133-124 cumulative lead through the first three quarters.

    PHOTO: AP

