LeBron not facing suspension over breach of health protocols — report

LEBRON James isn’t likely to miss the playoff opener despite violating NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to reports.

The event James attended earlier this week included an outdoor photo shoot for a tequila brand that he backs. It “didn't rise to a threat level of virus spread,” according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, thus no suspension.

Despite being an outdor event, which required invitees test results or proof of vaccinations, the league said "It's a violation of the agreed upon protocols."

“... As we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team,” an NBA spokesman said as quoted by ESPN.

There have been players fined and ordered quarantined for violating health and safety protocols, including the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving when it was learned in January he attended an indoor family party while not wearing a mask, and teammate James Harden, who in December also attended a private indoor party.

The seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers take on No. 2 Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, with Game One set on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

