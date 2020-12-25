LeBron ready for Christmas Day game after hurting ankle in opener

LEBRON James declared himself ready to see action in the Los Angeles Lakers’ Chrismas Day game against the Dallas Mavericks, two days after rolling his ankle in the season-opener against LA Clippers.

"I'll be ready to go tomorrow on Christmas Day … I've never missed a Christmas Day game, and I don't plan on missing one tomorrow," James said on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

"People have opened their gifts. Everyone is excited. It's a day of giving for a lot of us," James said.

Although it won’t be the same without fans at the stands, James is determined to see action.

"And then being at Staples Center, I've gotten the opportunity to play here on Christmas as a Laker and also as an opponent. It's just a beautiful feeling being here.

"But it's not the same without the Laker faithful, without the fans, without celebrity row, without the bright lights. It's just a totally different feeling. It's just strictly basketball, which is fine.

Continue reading below ↓

"But our game is entertainment as well. And when you're out there, you hope to entertain some people live as well. But we have to do it. Hopefully we know we're making a mark while they're watching the game."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos