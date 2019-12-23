Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    LeBron out for Lakers game against Nuggets, first game he’s missed this season

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    LOS ANGELES — LeBron James won’t play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets, the first game he’s missed this season.

    The 34-year-old superstar sat out on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time) because of a thoracic muscle strain. He’s listed as day-to-day and coach Frank Vogel had no estimate on how long James would be out. He was hurt in a loss at Indiana on Tuesday and then played through it in a defeat at Milwaukee two nights later.

    James has averaged nearly 35 minutes this season, helping the Western Conference-leading Lakers to a 24-5 start. He’s averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.6 assists in his 17th season.

    Last season, his first with the Lakers, James was limited to 55 games because of a groin injury.

    Forward Kyle Kuzma returned Sunday for the Lakers after missing five games with a sprained left ankle. He also missed four games in October with a stress reaction in the same ankle.

