LeBron not in Lakers lineup vs Rockets, but say he's ‘getting close’

LEBRON James will not be able to return to action yet, although he said he will be joining the ceremony as the Los Angeles Lakers raise the 2020 NBA championship banner to the stadium rafters on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

James was reportedly set to return for the titleholders when they host the league’s bottom team, but is now set to miss his sixth straight game as he recovers from an ankle injury.

“Getting close but I won’t be in the lineup tonight but more importantly I will be there to put that CHAMPIONSHIP banner in the rafters at Staples Center in front of our fans!! #No17,” James posted on Twitter.

Anthony Davis is also out of the lineup for the match due to tightness in his left adductor.

